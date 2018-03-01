Legend of Grimrock Cheats
Cheats
To enable the console, go to My Documents/Almost Human/Legend Of Grimrock. Open the “grimrock.CFG.” file and look for the line that says “console = false”. Change “false” to “true”. The next line should read “consolekey = 200”. Change the number to “192”. Then save the changes. When you start the game, the tilde key will bring up the console. It will be small and at the top of the screen.
Type the codes just like you see them here. Note that, if you look up the names of items in the dungeon editor…you can enter their names between the quotation marks…and spawn just about any item in the game.
For example: spawn “rock” will spawn a rock, spawn “compass” will spawn a compass, etc. Be sure to press “enter” after typing in the codes. also note, that names are case sensitive. “Tome_Wisdom” will not work, but “tome_wisdom” does.
Effect – Code
Spawns a Broadhead Arrow – spawn(“arrow”)
Spawns a Crookhorn Longbow – spawn(“longbow”)
Spawns a Throwing Knife – spawn(“throwing_knife”)
Spawns a Tome of Wisdom – spawn(“tome_wisdom”)
Spawns a Torch that never runs out – spawn(“torch_everburning”)
Spawns an Assassin’s Dagger – spawn(“assassin_dagger”)
Spawns and Icefall Hammer – spawn(“icefall_hammer”)
Spawns and Iron Key – spawn(“iron_key”)
Spawns and Ogre in front of you – spawn(“ogre”)
Spawns the Dismantler – spawn(“dismantler”)
Spawns The Shield of Elements – spawn(“shield_elements”)
Spawns Zhandul’s Orb – spawn(“zhandul_orb”)
Spawns [Editor ID name] – spawn(“[editor ID Name]”)